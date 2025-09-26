Wine Shops to Remain Closed on Dussehra Amid Gandhi Jayanti Liquor Ban

Hyderabad: Dussehra is one of the most eagerly awaited festivals in the Telugu states, celebrated with joy, enthusiasm, and family gatherings. Traditionally, people invite relatives and friends to their homes, enjoy festive feasts, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the festival.

However, this year, the celebrations are expected to be a little different. Dussehra in 2025 coincides with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, which has led the government to impose a complete ban on liquor sales across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Many wine shops have already put up plexiglass notices informing customers about the closure on Dussehra.

The upcoming ban has also caught the attention of social media users, with netizens creating reels and posts highlighting the situation. Meanwhile, liquor enthusiasts are making a last-minute rush to stock up ahead of the ban. Reports suggest that wine shops have seen an increase in footfall, as people try to buy their favorite beverages before October 2.

While Dussehra remains a time of joy and celebration, the overlap with a national holiday and the resulting liquor ban is giving this year’s festivities a unique twist. Residents will have to adjust their traditional celebrations in light of the restrictions, making this Dussehra a mix of festivity and precaution.