Workshop on “cfor Pharmacists” Held at Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy

Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, in collaboration with CliMed Research Solutions and Curio Training & Research Institute, organized a one-day workshop on “New Career Horizons for Pharmacists: Exploring Artificial Intelligence and Super Specialization in Healthcare” at the Ghulam Ahmed Auditorium, SUES Green Campus.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Principal Dr. Anupama Koneru, who highlighted the growing relevance of Artificial Intelligence and specialized roles in the pharmaceutical sector. She emphasized that pharmacists today are no longer confined to conventional drug dispensing but are evolving into critical decision-makers in clinical and research ecosystems. She encouraged students to embrace emerging technologies and equip themselves with interdisciplinary expertise to remain competitive at the global level.

The first technical session was delivered by Dr. Ajit Singh, Founder and CEO of CliMed and Curio, Research Scientist (ICMR), AI Expert and NABH Assessor. He enlightened students on diverse career pathways after Pharm D or B. Pharm, explaining opportunities as Clinical Pharmacists specializing in Precision or Personalized Medicine. He elaborated on global roles in Public Health and Global Health sectors, where Pharm D graduates can contribute to organizations such as WHO, NGOs and international health missions. He spoke on impactful responsibilities such as vaccination drives, disease surveillance and antimicrobial stewardship, stressing that pharmacists are now key stakeholders in public health policy and patient care.

Dr. Akhila Reddy Jillella, Head of Clinical Research and Clinical Pharmacy at Wellness Hospitals, Hyderabad, addressed the audience by sharing her inspiring journey from an MPC background to becoming a leader in clinical research. She motivated students by asserting that academic streams do not define limitations if one is driven by passion and commitment. Her session focused on the growing demand for evidence-based pharmacy practice and the role of clinical pharmacists in multidisciplinary hospital environments.

Dr. Pravallika Vutukuru, Pharm D and Residency in Oncology Clinical Pharmacy at JSS Mysuru, spoke about the emotional and professional responsibilities associated with cancer care. She explained how specialized training in oncology helps pharmacists participate in treatment planning, chemotherapy monitoring and patient counselling. Her address encouraged students to explore niche specializations where pharmacists can directly impact patient survival and quality of life.

The workshop witnessed active participation from a large number of students along with faculty members from various departments. The programme concluded with a Vote of thanks by Ms. Zainab Hussain, who expressed appreciation to all speakers, organizers and participants for making the event a success.