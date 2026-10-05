Middle East

Yemeni govt forces launch counteroffensive against Houthis near Bab al-Mandeb

Yemeni government forces launched a counteroffensive Monday against Houthi positions overlooking the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, seeking to reverse the group's recent gains around one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints, said a government military official.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui5 October 2026 - 17:23
Yemeni govt forces launch counteroffensive against Houthis near Bab al-Mandeb
Yemeni govt forces launch counteroffensive against Houthis near Bab al-Mandeb

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Aden (Yemen): Yemeni government forces launched a counteroffensive Monday against Houthi positions overlooking the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, seeking to reverse the group’s recent gains around one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints, said a government military official.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that government forces from the Giants Brigades advanced under air cover into Dhubab district in southwestern Taiz province, where fighting erupted around Houthi positions overlooking approaches to the strait.

“The forces are advancing on several fronts in Dhubab,” the official said, adding that government troops, backed by local tribal fighters, had recaptured several positions and cut a supply route used by the Houthis to reinforce their forces near Bab al-Mandeb, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Several Houthi fighters were also captured during the advance, the official said, without giving a number. “The military operation is continuing, with Saudi-led coalition air cover supporting the ground forces,” he added.

Meanwhile, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, citing a military source within the group, denied the reported government advances toward Dhubab on Monday, dismissing them as “completely false” and accusing Saudi media of seeking to cover up battlefield setbacks.

Monday’s counteroffensive comes a day after Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, announced on Sunday the start of what the government calls the “battle of liberation,” signalling a broader campaign to retake Houthi-held territory after weeks of escalating fighting across the war-torn country.

In a televised address broadcast by Yemen’s state television from Riyadh, Al-Alimi, who is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said the government was moving “from the preparation phase to the action phase,” formally launching a broader military campaign after weeks of mobilisation.

The decision followed resolutions by the country’s National Defence Council and came after what he described as the exhaustion of opportunities for de-escalation, he said, accusing the Houthis of using the period of restraint to mobilise more fighters and expand attacks.

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Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui5 October 2026 - 17:23
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
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