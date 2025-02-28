Anjini Dhawan Calls Sharing Screen with Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’ a ‘Pinch-Me Moment’

Anjini Dhawan’s Dream Debut with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Rising actress Anjini Dhawan is set to make her grand Bollywood debut alongside superstar Salman Khan in the highly anticipated film Sikandar. Expressing her excitement, Anjini described working with Salman Khan as a surreal experience she never imagined would happen so soon.

“It was literally a pinch-me moment! I’ve been such a big fan, and then to be working with him was so special,” Anjini shared.

Bonding Over Food on the Sets of ‘Sikandar’

Apart from acting, Anjini revealed that one of the highlights of filming Sikandar was the daily meals prepared by Salman Khan’s personal chef. She fondly recalled how the entire cast and crew bonded over delicious food, making it one of the most cherished memories from the shoot.

Teaser of ‘Sikandar’ Creates Buzz

The recently released teaser of Sikandar has set the internet ablaze. The clip opens with Salman Khan’s powerful dialogue, “Dadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha, Dada ne Sanjay aur Praja ne Rajasahab.” The teaser then transitions into high-octane action sequences, showcasing Salman Khan in his signature larger-than-life persona.

Powerful Dialogues and High-Energy Action

The teaser features gripping one-liners like:

“Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge”

“Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun”

Adding to the intrigue, the teaser also offers glimpses of Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Salman Khan’s love interest in the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss Join Forces

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film promises a perfect blend of action, drama, and emotion, making it one of the most awaited releases of 2025.

Fans can expect an action-packed cinematic experience as Sikandar is scheduled for release on Eid 2025. With a stellar cast, engaging storyline, and Salman Khan’s charisma, the film is poised to be a massive box-office hit.