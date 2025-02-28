Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Transform Into Workout Buddies Ahead of “Nadaaniyan” Release

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, co-stars of the upcoming Netflix drama Nadaaniyan, are not only bonding over their work but also hitting the gym together. The two, who are currently busy promoting the highly anticipated series, took a break from their hectic schedules to enjoy a fun workout session.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Have Fun at the Gym

Khushi Kapoor, known for her role in The Archies, shared a glimpse of her workout session with Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram stories. The two were seen indulging in high-intensity exercises while having a blast together, playfully teasing each other and sharing plenty of laughs. Their fun and light-hearted chemistry are evident, making them the perfect gym buddies.

“Nadaaniyan” Set to Premiere on Netflix

Nadaaniyan, the much-anticipated drama series, will premiere on Netflix on March 7. Ibrahim Ali Khan, in his Bollywood debut, will portray Arjun Mehta, while Khushi Kapoor takes on the role of Pia Jai Singh. The show also features prominent actors like Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in supporting roles.

Also Read: Anjini Dhawan Calls Sharing Screen with Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’ a ‘Pinch-Me Moment’



The drama explores the complex emotions of Gen Z romance, where love can be confusing, and pretending can sometimes feel all too real. It follows the journey of Pia, a spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida, as their worlds collide, leading to a beautiful and chaotic exploration of first love.

A Unique Young Adult Drama

Directed by Shauna Gautam in her directorial debut, Nadaaniyan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The show promises to deliver a relatable, heartfelt portrayal of young love, set against the backdrop of today’s digital generation.

New Song “Galatfehmi” Released

In addition to the excitement surrounding the show’s release, the makers recently dropped a second track from Nadaaniyan titled “Galatfehmi”. The soulful song delves into the complexities of love, resonating with anyone who has loved, lost, or never had the chance to explain their feelings. The track, composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, features vocals by Tushar Joshi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Stay tuned for Nadaaniyan, launching March 7 on Netflix, and don’t miss out on the latest track, “Galatfehmi”.

#Nadaaniyan #IbrahimAliKhan #KhushiKapoor #GymBuddies #NetflixSeries #GenZRomance #Galatfehmi #KaranJohar #BollywoodDebut #TusharJoshi #SachinJigar #AmitabhBhattacharya #MadhubantiBagchi #FirstLove #YoungAdultDrama #Netflix