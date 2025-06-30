Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood, Revisits Debut Film ‘Refugee’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has officially completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. Marking the special occasion, the actress took to social media to share nostalgic memories from her debut film ‘Refugee’ (2000), directed by J. P. Dutta.

Kareena Shares Throwback Pics from ‘Refugee’

On Instagram, Kareena posted a heartfelt tribute with a series of throwback photos from Refugee, including solo shots and stills with co-star Abhishek Bachchan. She captioned it:

Also read: Telangana BJP to Elect New President on July 1; Kishan Reddy Calls for Unanimity

“25 years and forever to go …”

She also tagged fellow cast members Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher, along with director J.P. Dutta.

‘Refugee’: A Memorable Debut for Kareena and Abhishek

Released in 2000, Refugee marked the acting debut of both Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. The romantic drama told the story of an Indian Muslim man who helped illegal refugees cross borders through the Great Rann of Kutch. The film was loosely inspired by Keki N. Daruwalla’s short story, Love Across the Salt Desert, and became the fifth highest-grossing film of that year.

Abhishek Bachchan Reflects on the Milestone

Speaking to IANS, Abhishek Bachchan also acknowledged the 25-year milestone but emphasized looking forward rather than reminiscing:

“I want to think about the next 25 years—what I’m going to do next. That’s done now.”

Drawing inspiration from his father, Amitabh Bachchan, who has over 55 years in the industry, Abhishek stressed the importance of progress and evolution in a long-standing film career.

Will ‘Refugee’ Return to Theatres?

When asked whether Refugee should be re-released in cinemas, Abhishek responded that the decision lies with the film’s director: