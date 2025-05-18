Middle East Leaders Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Urge US Action

Baghdad: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi have jointly called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, during the 34th Arab League Summit held in Baghdad on Saturday.

Abbas Demands Arab Plan to Halt Israeli Offensive

Speaking at the summit, President Mahmoud Abbas urged Arab nations to unite behind a comprehensive peace plan aimed at ending Israeli military operations in Gaza. He emphasized that sustainable peace in the region is impossible without ending the Israeli occupation and guaranteeing full rights to the Palestinian people.

Sisi Condemns “Systematic Atrocities” in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi condemned what he described as “systematic atrocities and unspeakable violence” against Palestinians. He stressed the urgency of international intervention, particularly by the United States, to end the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza.

Sisi also reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to hosting an international conference for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction after hostilities cease.

Also Read: Telangana Police Break Global Records in Drug Enforcement – Here’s How

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens as Gaza Pleads for Aid

In response to the summit, the Hamas-run media office in Gaza called on Arab leaders to move beyond rhetoric and take practical steps to break the ongoing blockade. It demanded the immediate opening of all crossings to allow the flow of essential aid and medical supplies.

Gaza’s health authorities report that more than 53,000 people have been killed since the conflict reignited, while nearly 2.3 million residents have been displaced, facing starvation and medical shortages.

Lebanese PM Demands End to Israeli Violations in South Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also addressed the summit, calling on Arab nations and the international community to pressure Israel to halt attacks in southern Lebanon and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories. He emphasized that Israeli actions violate the November 2024 understandings between the two nations.

Arab League Summit Draws Regional and Global Participation

The Baghdad summit saw the participation of top diplomats and leaders from all 22 Arab League member states, along with international and regional organizations. It marks the second Arab League summit hosted by Iraq since 2003, the last one being in 2012.

Background: Renewed Violence and International Concern

After a six-week ceasefire, Israel reimposed a full blockade on Gaza in March and resumed its military campaign. The Israeli government blames Hamas for civilian casualties, accusing the group of operating within populated areas. Hamas denies these claims.

Israel’s declared objective remains the elimination of Hamas’ military and political capabilities following the October 7, 2023, attack, which left over 1,200 Israelis dead and 250 hostages taken.

Iraq Pledges $20 Million to Rebuild Gaza and Lebanon

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the creation of a regional reconstruction fund, starting with a pledge of $20 million each for Gaza and Lebanon to aid recovery after devastating Israeli military campaigns.

UN Raises Alarm Over Potential Genocide

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher urged the Security Council to act to “prevent genocide” in Gaza, highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis and escalating civilian death toll.