Netanyahu Declares Plan to Control All of Gaza, Cites ‘Diplomatic Necessity’ for Easing Blockade Amid Global Pressure

Tel Aviv/Gaza: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that Israel will take full control of the entire Gaza Strip as the military escalates its ground and air operations across the territory. Simultaneously, Netanyahu defended his government’s decision to allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling it a move driven by both “practical and diplomatic reasons.”

“The fighting is intense and we are making progress. We will take control of all the territory of the Strip,” Netanyahu declared in a video posted to his Telegram channel. “We must not let the population of Gaza sink into famine… Even our friends will not tolerate images of mass starvation,” he added, responding to mounting international criticism over Israel’s two-month-long blockade on the enclave.

Also Read: Middle East Leaders Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Urge US Action

Two-Month Blockade Partially Lifted After Global Pressure

The blockade, imposed on March 2, had severely restricted the entry of food, fuel, water, and medical supplies into Gaza, with Israeli officials stating that the measure was intended to pressure Hamas into strategic concessions. However, the humanitarian cost has been catastrophic, prompting backlash from the United Nations, humanitarian agencies, and key allies including the United States and European Union.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warned this month that 22% of Gaza’s population is facing imminent famine, with essential supplies critically depleted. Responding to these warnings, Netanyahu acknowledged the blockade easing as a “difficult but necessary” step amid international scrutiny.

Netanyahu’s renewed declaration to “take control of all of Gaza” comes nearly three months after former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly proposed that America take over the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians, claiming it could become the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

In February, shortly after Trump made those remarks during a meeting with Netanyahu in Washington, the Israeli leader expressed his support, saying he was “committed” to the U.S. proposal. The resurfacing of that idea now casts a shadow over Israel’s future intentions in the strip.

Military Offensive Intensifies

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has launched what it described as “extensive ground operations” in Gaza. At least 22 people were killed in the latest airstrikes. The offensive, which Israel claims is aimed at eliminating Hamas infrastructure, has pushed an already devastated civilian population further toward collapse.

Far-Right Coalition Reacts with Fury

Netanyahu’s announcement to ease the blockade was met with criticism from far-right members of his own coalition, who oppose any form of aid reaching Gaza. However, Netanyahu shrugged off the dissent, stating, “Criticism is natural, but the reality on the ground and the pressure from even our closest allies cannot be ignored.”

Gaza on the Brink

As Gaza faces dual threats of military escalation and humanitarian disaster, global calls for accountability continue to grow. Human rights organizations and international leaders have urged Israel to expand aid access and avoid actions that could trigger mass civilian deaths.

Despite the temporary resumption of limited aid, no long-term plan has been outlined for ensuring sustained humanitarian relief or for post-conflict governance of the strip, especially if Israel proceeds with its plan to occupy the territory.

With Netanyahu doubling down on military control and only partially easing the blockade under diplomatic pressure, Gaza’s future remains dangerously uncertain.