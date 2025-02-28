Tamannaah Bhatia to Take Legal Action Against Cryptocurrency Fraud Rumors

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has strongly denied allegations linking her to a cryptocurrency fraud case, calling them “fake, misleading, and false.”

In an official statement, Tamannaah urged the media to avoid spreading misinformation and confirmed that her team is investigating the matter to take appropriate legal action.

Several reports surfaced recently suggesting that Tamannaah was allegedly involved in a ₹2.4 crore cryptocurrency scam in Puducherry.

Tamannaah’s Statement on Cryptocurrency Allegations

Refuting these claims, Tamannaah stated:

“It has come to my attention that rumors are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealings with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumors. In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action.”

Puducherry Police Investigation & Allegations

Recent reports claimed that both Tamannaah Bhatia and actress Kajal Aggarwal might be questioned by Puducherry Police in connection with the cryptocurrency fraud case.

What is the ₹2.4 Crore Crypto Scam?

A Puducherry resident named Ashokan filed a complaint against a Coimbatore-based company.

against a Coimbatore-based company. He alleged that the company defrauded him and 10 others of ₹2.4 crore by persuading them to invest in a cryptocurrency scheme .

by persuading them to invest in a . Reports indicate that Tamannaah attended the launch event of the company in 2022 , while Kajal was present at another event in Mahabaleshwar .

, while Kajal was present at another . Puducherry Police reportedly requested clarification from the actresses, but no official statements have been released by authorities.

Suspicious Luxury Gifts Raised Red Flags

As per reports, the investors attending the event were allegedly given luxury cars worth between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore. This raised concerns regarding the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency investment scheme, prompting many to question the company’s authenticity.

Tamannaah’s Upcoming Film Projects

Despite the controversy, Tamannaah remains focused on her professional commitments.

Her most recent appearance was in the Netflix movie “Sikandar Ka Mukaddar,” where she starred alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill.

She is next set to appear in the horror thriller “Odela 2,” in which she plays the role of a sadhvi.