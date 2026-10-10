TOLICHOWKI POLICE ARREST EIGHT ACCUSED IN RAPE-POCSO AND IMMORAL TRAFFICKING CASE

Hyderabad : Tolichowki Police have arrested eight accused in connection with a case involving the alleged kidnapping, trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor girl.

According to the police press note, the case was registered on October 9, 2026, under Crime No. 473/2026, invoking relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the POCSO Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA).

CASE DETAILS : As per the police investigation, the minor girl was allegedly kidnapped on September 2, 2026, by an accused identified as Atif and taken to Attapur. She was allegedly handed over to two women, who subsequently transferred her to another woman associated with a brothel near Pillar No. 200 in Attapur.

Police stated that the victim was allegedly forced into prostitution, and money was reportedly collected and shared among the accused. Three other accused allegedly facilitated customers and their access to the victim.

The victim reportedly escaped on October 5, 2026, reached home and informed her family members, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

ARRESTS AND SEIZURES All eight accused were arrested on October 9, 2026, and are being produced before the Hon’ble Court.

Seized property – Six mobile phones – One auto-rickshaw bearing registration number TS 30 T 8350

The alleged motive, according to the police, was unlawful financial gain through trafficking and the sexual exploitation of a minor. Further investigation and the determination of the accused persons’ individual roles will be subject to the legal process.

Tolichowki Police, Hyderabad City, reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against crimes involving child exploitation and human trafficking.