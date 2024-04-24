Sports
Vemuri Sudhakar Memorial Open Badminton Tournament 2024 Thrills Audience at Jwala Gutta Academy
The Vemuri Sudhakar Memorial Open Badminton Tournament 2024 has been an exciting display of skill and sportsmanship, hosted at the Jwala Gutta Academy in Moinabad from April 23rd to 25th, 2024.
In the Boys’ Singles Under 13 category, numerous young talents showcased their prowess on the court. Here are the highlights from the thrilling matches:
Round of 256:
- Loksai, HLBC, defeated Jangam Snehith, CAB A, with a score of 15-5, 12-15, 15-8.
- Kavin Singh Rawat, Anil B A, triumphed over Kurella Raghuteja, Gachibowli Stadium, with a score of 15-5, 15-9.
Round of 128:
- Krishav.P, PGBA, secured a victory over Avyay Bhimavarapu, CABA, with a score of 15-6, 15-9.
- Vihaan Patham, Karthikeya B A, defeated Pendyala Rachit Reddy, Hive Sports, with a score of 15-7, 15-4.
- Neyyala Khusanth, VBA, overcame Aadithya. Gadde, JGAE, with a score of 15-7, 15-2.
- Ch Mahidhar Reddy, AC Subbareddy B A, beat N Jordan Akshat, JGAE, with a score of 15-1, 15-0.
- Ramakrishna Sikaram, IBA, won against Uvn Shreyas, HLBC, with a score of 15-7, 15-1.
- Kanishk Reddy C, PGBA, defeated N Sai Rama Hanish, Gayathri Academy, with a score of 15-7, 16-14.
- Raghaav Narayan, CABA, secured a victory over Tanmay Jaiprakash Hariwan, Govardhan B A, with a score of 15-8, 15-7.
- Muskula Rithvik Reddy, Rise B A, triumphed over Sai Agasthya Rajavarapu, CABA, with a score of 15-5, 15-3.
- Kandepi Suhas, JBS B A, outplayed Gandra Shreethan Rao, BBBB, with a score of 15-1, 15-5.
- Sistla Aadi Rutwik, K K R Suchitra, won by default against Kushal N, BVJM Badminton.
- Chetan. K, HLBC, defeated Jayin Reddy, Anil B A, with a score of 15-10, 15-11.
- Malladi Rajeev Reddy, BBBA, secured a victory over Sai Saharsh Reddy Tumma, HYD, with a score of 15-7, 15-6.
- Srihaas Cherukupalli, CABA, defeated Abhinav D Singh, PGBA, with a score of 14-16, 15-4, 15-10.
- Chandranshu Kolli, JGAE, won against K.Varun Sai Krishna, Gudivada, with a score of 15-6, 15-9.
- Karthkeya Mahaarshi Talari, SSBA, triumphed over Odugu Venkatasai Reddy, HGBA, with a score of 15-10, 15-3.
- Vihaan Jain, Akola, secured a victory over Uday Lal, GNHS, with a score of 15-7, 15-6.
- Vidith Reddy Chaoutakuri, BBBA, won against Aditya Banavath, Amangal, with a score of 15-2, 15-5.
- Karthikeya Barla, GARUDA, defeated Rishikesh P, PGBA, with a score of 15-3, 15-1.
- S Akshay Kumar, WGL, secured a victory over Uppu Rivansh, Anil B A, with a score of 15-4, 15-8.
- Ashlon Pinto, PGBA, defeated Mummidi Ram Charan, KIRAN S B A (Vizag), with a score of 15-7, 15-7.
- G. Navaneeth, Vizianagaram, won by default against Chilukamari Moksh, GWMC Warangle.
- Aarush G, PGBA, secured a victory over Jonathan Paul Pitani, KIRAN S B A (Vizag), with a score of 15-9, 14-16, 15-12.
- Shivansh Pabbu, SSBA, triumphed over G.Rishi, RR, with a score of 15-4, 15-7.
- Tejith, CABA, won by default against K.Advay, Sri Gayatri Academy.
- Bhavesh Reddy.A, PGBA, defeated Aneesh Reddy Manda, Govardhan B A, with a score of 15-6, 15-4.
- Shreyash Nimmala, AG Sports, secured a victory over Prayan Badhani, CABA, with a score of 15-5, 15-12.
- Mohammad Saifan Khan, JGAE, triumphed over P Vighnesh, Shashidar B A, with a score of 15-5, 16-18, 15-7.
- Sai Rithwik Resu, SSBA, defeated Janak, GNHS, with a score of 15-3, 15-2.
- Gutti Srisai Manikanta Kaushik, VBA, secured a victory over Chella Jashwanth Kumar, PGBA, with a score of 15-8, 15-10.
- Darsh Goel, LBS, defeated Manchal Shiva Shankar, Mahanubnager, with a score of 15-10, 15-6.
- N Gurudatta Reddy, PGBA, won against Manan Reddy Gade, ASIAN, with a score of 16-14, 15-7.
- Vishnu Pranay Pulluru, ONBA, won by default against Loksai, HLBC.
- Katikapally Rishik Goud, JGAE, won by default.
- Ram Charan Teja Akula, Shashidhar B A, secured a victory over Vikram Rathod, CABA, with a score of 15-7, 13-15, 15-4.
- Chettu Dyutidhar, Gayatri Academy, triumphed over Rithvik Kulkarni, PGBA, with