Vemuri Sudhakar Memorial Open Badminton Tournament 2024 Thrills Audience at Jwala Gutta Academy

Hyderabad: The Vemuri Sudhakar Memorial Open Badminton Tournament 2024 has been an exciting display of skill and sportsmanship, hosted at the Jwala Gutta Academy in Moinabad from April 23rd to 25th, 2024.

In the Boys’ Singles Under 13 category, numerous young talents showcased their prowess on the court. Here are the highlights from the thrilling matches:

Round of 256:

Loksai, HLBC, defeated Jangam Snehith, CAB A, with a score of 15-5, 12-15, 15-8.

Kavin Singh Rawat, Anil B A, triumphed over Kurella Raghuteja, Gachibowli Stadium, with a score of 15-5, 15-9.

Round of 128: