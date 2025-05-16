Amitabh Bachchan: “When You Work, Everything Falls into Place”

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt message on his blog, reflecting on the joy of being back at work. The megastar emphasized that dedication to work brings clarity and alignment in life, saying,

“When you work… everything falls into place… It did today.”

Big B Returns to Work After a Short Break

In his blog post dated May 15, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he’s back on the professional front after a brief pause.

“On the work front again… was a pause before the action… but now again on the front .. and more,” he wrote, hinting at exciting new projects.

Known for his discipline and passion for cinema, the actor often refers to his fans as his Extended Family (EF) and regularly shares updates about his personal and professional life through his blog.

Tribute to Indian Jawans with Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Poem

On May 13, Big B paid tribute to Indian soldiers by sharing a powerful Hindi poem written by his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The poem speaks of silent strength and strategic action, aligning with the spirit of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent retaliatory strike on terror targets.

Excerpt from the Poem:

“Khade ho, aage badho, upar chadho, be-kanth khole. Bolna ho to tumhaare haath ki do choten bolen!”

(Rise and move forward without speaking. If you must speak, let your hands do the talking.)

He translated and shared its meaning for wider reach:

“If you have to speak, may the sound be heard of your slaps registered on the face of the enemy!”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Latest Film: Vettaiyan (2024)

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in “Vettaiyan”, a 2024 action drama directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film also stars Rajinikanth as a senior police officer caught in a moral and legal dilemma after an accidental killing during an investigation.